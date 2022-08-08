How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to compete on Monday, August 8 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Barbora Krejcikova Karolina Pliskova 18 World Rank 15 14-10 2022 Match Record 10-12 33-22 2022 Set Record 25-31 Livesport Prague Open 2021 Last Tournament Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance