How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to compete on Monday, August 8 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Barbora KrejcikovaKarolina Pliskova

18

World Rank

15

14-10

2022 Match Record

10-12

33-22

2022 Set Record

25-31

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • Krejcikova dropped her last match, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Nao Hibino in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on July 28, 2022.
  • Pliskova most recently played on August 3, 2022, a 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • Through 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.1% of them.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krejcikova has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 37.9% on return.
  • On hard courts, Krejcikova has won 71.9% of her service games and 40.5% of her return games.
  • Pliskova has played 24.7 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pliskova has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 31.0% on return.
  • On hard courts, Pliskova has won 58.5% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
