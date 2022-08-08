How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova are scheduled to compete on Monday, August 8 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Krejcikova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Karolina Pliskova
18
World Rank
15
14-10
2022 Match Record
10-12
33-22
2022 Set Record
25-31
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- Krejcikova dropped her last match, 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Nao Hibino in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on July 28, 2022.
- Pliskova most recently played on August 3, 2022, a 6-3, 5-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 16 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Through 24 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Krejcikova has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.1% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krejcikova has won 70.6% of her games on serve, and 37.9% on return.
- On hard courts, Krejcikova has won 71.9% of her service games and 40.5% of her return games.
- Pliskova has played 24.7 games per match (24.7 in three-set matches) in her 22 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pliskova has won 65.9% of her games on serve, and 31.0% on return.
- On hard courts, Pliskova has won 58.5% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
