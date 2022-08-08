Skip to main content

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Victoria Azarenka and Belinda Bencic will come together for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Belinda BencicVictoria Azarenka

13

World Rank

20

28-13

2022 Match Record

14-9

62-35

2022 Set Record

30-18

Ladies Open Lausanne

Last Tournament

French Open

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance

  • Bencic is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Ladies Open Lausanne, at the hands of No. 85-ranked Petra Martic, 3-6, 6-7.
  • Azarenka most recently played on August 5, 2022, a 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court types), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
  • Bencic has won 33.5% of her return games so far this year, and 75.6% of her service games.
  • Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.8% of her service games.
  • In her 23 matches this year, Azarenka has played an average of 20 games across all court surfaces (20 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Azarenka has won 67.1% of her games on serve, and 41.5% on return.
  • Azarenka has won 35.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
