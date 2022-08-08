How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Frances Tiafoe at the National Bank Open
The August 8 matchup between Frances Tiafoe and Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Tiafoe vs. Bonzi Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Benjamin Bonzi
27
World Rank
51
17-15
2022 Match Record
17-17
47-42
2022 Set Record
40-36
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi Recent Performance
- Tiafoe most recently played on August 5, 2022, a 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Bonzi most recently played on August 2, 2022, a 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 156-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
- Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his games on serve, and 21.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 18.4% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- In his 34 matches so far this year, Bonzi has played an average of 22.7 games across all court types (21.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bonzi has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
- Bonzi has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of his service games.
