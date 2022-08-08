Skip to main content

How to watch Benjamin Bonzi vs. Frances Tiafoe at the National Bank Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 8 matchup between Frances Tiafoe and Benjamin Bonzi in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Tiafoe vs. Bonzi Matchup Info

Frances TiafoeBenjamin Bonzi

27

World Rank

51

17-15

2022 Match Record

17-17

47-42

2022 Set Record

40-36

Truist Atlanta Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 64

Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi Recent Performance

  • Tiafoe most recently played on August 5, 2022, a 7-6, 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Bonzi most recently played on August 2, 2022, a 6-3, 3-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 156-ranked Christopher Eubanks in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
  • Tiafoe has played 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his games on serve, and 21.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 18.4% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
  • In his 34 matches so far this year, Bonzi has played an average of 22.7 games across all court types (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bonzi has won 81.5% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
  • Bonzi has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
