Skip to main content

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The August 8 matchup between Marin Cilic and Borna Coric in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Coric Matchup Info

Marin CilicBorna Coric

16

World Rank

150

21-13

2022 Match Record

4-7

59-37

2022 Set Record

14-15

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the cinch Championships, Cilic was defeated in the semifinals by No. 48-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 3-6, 3-6.
  • Coric dropped his last match, 6-7, 0-2 versus Alex Molcan in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on July 22, 2022.
  • In his 34 matches this year across all court types, Cilic has played an average of 27.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • Cilic has won 85.5% of his service games this year, and 23.9% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
  • Coric has played 11 matches so far this year (winning 46.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Coric has won 76.1% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Coric has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Canada Masters, Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Petra Kvitova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago