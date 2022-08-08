How to watch Borna Coric vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open

The August 8 matchup between Marin Cilic and Borna Coric in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Coric Matchup Info

Marin Cilic Borna Coric 16 World Rank 150 21-13 2022 Match Record 4-7 59-37 2022 Set Record 14-15 cinch Championships Last Tournament Hamburg European Open Semifinal Last Result Quarterfinal

Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance