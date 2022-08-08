How to watch Borna Coric vs. Marin Cilic at the National Bank Open
The August 8 matchup between Marin Cilic and Borna Coric in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Borna Coric
16
World Rank
150
21-13
2022 Match Record
4-7
59-37
2022 Set Record
14-15
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the cinch Championships, Cilic was defeated in the semifinals by No. 48-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 3-6, 3-6.
- Coric dropped his last match, 6-7, 0-2 versus Alex Molcan in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open on July 22, 2022.
- In his 34 matches this year across all court types, Cilic has played an average of 27.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- Cilic has won 85.5% of his service games this year, and 23.9% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Cilic has won 19.7% of his return games and 86.6% of his service games.
- Coric has played 11 matches so far this year (winning 46.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Coric has won 76.1% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.0% of his return games.
