How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Camila Giorgi compete against Emma Raducanu in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Monday.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Camila GiorgiEmma Raducanu

29

World Rank

10

11-13

2022 Match Record

8-11

28-27

2022 Set Record

21-20

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • Giorgi last played on August 2, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 defeat by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • Raducanu last played on August 5, 2022, a 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Giorgi has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Giorgi has won 64.9% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has played 19 matches this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court types), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Raducanu has won 64.7% of her games on serve, and 38.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games and 57.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
