How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 185 Carol Zhao and No. 22 Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, turn on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Anisimova vs. Zhao Matchup Info

Amanda AnisimovaCarol Zhao

22

World Rank

185

31-12

2022 Match Record

3-3

65-35

2022 Set Record

8-8

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhao Recent Performance

  • Anisimova was defeated in her last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 5, 2022.
  • In her most recent match, Zhao lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Kayla Day in the qualifying round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 39.5% on return.
  • Anisimova has won 36.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.8% of her service games.
  • Zhao has played 27.2 games per match (27.2 in three-set matches) in her six matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
  • Zhao has won 23.1% of her return games so far this year, and 73.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
