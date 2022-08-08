How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 185 Carol Zhao and No. 22 Amanda Anisimova in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, turn on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhao at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Anisimova vs. Zhao Matchup Info
|Amanda Anisimova
|Carol Zhao
22
World Rank
185
31-12
2022 Match Record
3-3
65-35
2022 Set Record
8-8
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Amanda Anisimova vs. Carol Zhao Recent Performance
- Anisimova was defeated in her last match, 4-6, 4-6 against Shelby Rogers in the quarterfinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 5, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Zhao lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 against Kayla Day in the qualifying round of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Anisimova has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Anisimova has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 39.5% on return.
- Anisimova has won 36.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.8% of her service games.
- Zhao has played 27.2 games per match (27.2 in three-set matches) in her six matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Zhao has won 23.1% of her return games so far this year, and 73.3% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)