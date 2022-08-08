How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Alize Cornet at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Alize Cornet challenge Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Monday.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Cornet vs. Garcia Matchup Info
|Alize Cornet
|Caroline Garcia
38
World Rank
32
16-16
2022 Match Record
28-14
40-35
2022 Set Record
58-38
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
Gdynia
Round of 16
Last Result
Winner
Alize Cornet vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Cornet came up short 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 against Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- Garcia won her last match, 6-4, 6-1 over Ana Bogdan in the finals of the Gdynia on July 31, 2022.
- Cornet has played 32 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
- Cornet has won 65.0% of her service games this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
- Cornet has won 64.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.7% of her return games.
- Garcia has played 42 matches this year (winning 52.6% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Garcia has won 77.6% of her games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games.
