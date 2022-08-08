Skip to main content

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Alize Cornet at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Alize Cornet challenge Caroline Garcia in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on Monday.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cornet vs. Garcia Matchup Info

Alize CornetCaroline Garcia

38

World Rank

32

16-16

2022 Match Record

28-14

40-35

2022 Set Record

58-38

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

Gdynia

Round of 16

Last Result

Winner

Alize Cornet vs. Caroline Garcia Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Cornet came up short 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 against Linda Noskova in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
  • Garcia won her last match, 6-4, 6-1 over Ana Bogdan in the finals of the Gdynia on July 31, 2022.
  • Cornet has played 32 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches).
  • Cornet has won 65.0% of her service games this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
  • Cornet has won 64.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.7% of her return games.
  • Garcia has played 42 matches this year (winning 52.6% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Garcia has won 77.6% of her games on serve, and 27.4% on return.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
