How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Filip Krajinovic at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 8, tune in to Tennis Channel to witness Filip Krajinovic challenge Daniel Evans in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info

Filip KrajinovicDaniel Evans

47

World Rank

40

16-13

2022 Match Record

13-17

36-37

2022 Set Record

29-38

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Krajinovic lost 6-7, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
  • In his most recent match, Evans lost 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Krajinovic has played 25.9 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Krajinovic has won 76.8% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krajinovic has won 74.0% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.
  • Evans has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 49.0% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 72.9% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Evans has won 76.1% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
