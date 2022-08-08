How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Filip Krajinovic at the National Bank Open
On Monday, August 8, tune in to Tennis Channel to witness Filip Krajinovic challenge Daniel Evans in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Krajinovic vs. Evans Matchup Info
|Filip Krajinovic
|Daniel Evans
47
World Rank
40
16-13
2022 Match Record
13-17
36-37
2022 Set Record
29-38
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Krajinovic lost 6-7, 3-6 versus Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
- In his most recent match, Evans lost 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Krajinovic has played 25.9 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in his 29 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Krajinovic has won 76.8% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Krajinovic has won 74.0% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.
- Evans has played 30 matches so far this year (winning 49.0% of games across all court types), and 22.9 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Evans has won 72.9% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Evans has won 76.1% of his service games and 29.2% of his return games.
