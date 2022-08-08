How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Diego Schwartzman and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Monday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Schwartzman vs. Davidovich Fokina Matchup Info
|Diego Schwartzman
|Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
15
World Rank
35
23-16
2022 Match Record
18-19
56-48
2022 Set Record
49-48
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Schwartzman was defeated 5-7, 4-6 against Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open.
- Davidovich Fokina most recently played on July 22, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 62-ranked Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open.
- In his 39 matches this year across all court surfaces, Schwartzman has played an average of 25.5 games (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Schwartzman has won 68.4% of his service games so far this year, and 35.3% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has won 71.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.4% of his return games.
- In his 37 matches this year, Davidovich Fokina has played an average of 27.1 games across all court surfaces (24.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Davidovich Fokina has won 72.9% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
- Davidovich Fokina has won 72.4% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.5% of his return games.
