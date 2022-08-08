Skip to main content

How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

On Monday, August 8, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Simona Halep play Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Halep vs. Vekic Matchup Info

Simona HalepDonna Vekic

16

World Rank

86

32-11

2022 Match Record

13-8

68-22

2022 Set Record

28-19

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance

  • In her last tournament, the Citi Open, Halep was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 71-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 5-7, 0-2.
  • Vekic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Asia Muhammad.
  • Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Halep has won 47.3% of her return games this year, and 73.8% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halep has won 74.8% of her games on serve, and 48.1% on return.
  • Through 21 matches so far this year, Vekic has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them (across all court types).
  • Vekic has won 67.7% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Vekic has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 22.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
