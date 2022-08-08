How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
On Monday, August 8, turn on Tennis Channel to witness Simona Halep play Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
How to watch Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Vekic Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Donna Vekic
16
World Rank
86
32-11
2022 Match Record
13-8
68-22
2022 Set Record
28-19
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Citi Open, Halep was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 71-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 5-7, 0-2.
- Vekic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Asia Muhammad.
- Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Halep has won 47.3% of her return games this year, and 73.8% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Halep has won 74.8% of her games on serve, and 48.1% on return.
- Through 21 matches so far this year, Vekic has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them (across all court types).
- Vekic has won 67.7% of her service games so far this year, and 35.2% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Vekic has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 22.6% on return.
