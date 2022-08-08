Skip to main content

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Elena Rybakina taking on Marie Bouzkova.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaMarie Bouzkova

23

World Rank

46

26-15

2022 Match Record

33-11

56-30

2022 Set Record

71-27

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance

  • Rybakina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, to No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-1, 2-6, 0-6.
  • Bouzkova defeated Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Rybakina has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Rybakina has won 32.0% of her return games and 77.6% of her service games.
  • Rybakina has won 80.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 29.6% of her return games.
  • Bouzkova has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 58.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her service games and 42.3% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 74.1% of her service games and 45.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Canada Masters, Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alison Riske vs. Petra Kvitova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago