How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Elena Rybakina taking on Marie Bouzkova.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Marie Bouzkova
23
World Rank
46
26-15
2022 Match Record
33-11
56-30
2022 Set Record
71-27
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- Rybakina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, to No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-1, 2-6, 0-6.
- Bouzkova defeated Tatjana Maria 7-5, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Through 41 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Rybakina has played 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
- Thus far this year, Rybakina has won 32.0% of her return games and 77.6% of her service games.
- Rybakina has won 80.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 29.6% of her return games.
- Bouzkova has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 58.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her service games and 42.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Bouzkova has won 74.1% of her service games and 45.6% of her return games.
