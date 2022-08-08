How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Anna Bondar at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel will be showing the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Anna Bondar matching up with Elise Mertens on August 8.
How to watch Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Bondar vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Anna Bondar
|Elise Mertens
55
World Rank
30
20-18
2022 Match Record
18-16
40-36
2022 Set Record
37-35
Gdynia
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Anna Bondar vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Bondar was defeated in her most recent match, 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 against Kristina Mladenovic in the Round of 32 of the Gdynia on July 26, 2022.
- In her most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Mertens was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 4-6.
- Bondar has played 38 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches).
- Bondar has won 69.9% of her service games so far this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bondar has won 68.4% of her games on serve, and 25.3% on return.
- Mertens has played 34 matches this year (winning 50.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Mertens has won 38.2% of her return games and 63.8% of her service games.
- Mertens has won 37.1% of her return games on hard courts, and 65.7% of her service games.
