How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka at the National Bank Open
If you're wanting to check out No. 288 Stan Wawrinka face off against No. 46 Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Wawrinka vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Stan Wawrinka
|Emil Ruusuvuori
288
World Rank
46
3-6
2022 Match Record
28-20
9-17
2022 Set Record
68-54
Nordea Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- Wawrinka dropped his last match, 5-7, 4-6 versus Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on July 11, 2022.
- Ruusuvuori is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open, to No. 115-ranked Mikael Ymer, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
- In his nine matches so far this year across all court types, Wawrinka has played an average of 29.1 games (26.3 in three-set matches).
- Wawrinka has won 75.4% of his service games so far this year, and 14.4% of his return games.
- Through 48 matches so far this year, Ruusuvuori has played 24.9 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 26.3% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 28.9% of his return games and 79.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
