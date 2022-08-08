Skip to main content

How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Stan Wawrinka at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to check out No. 288 Stan Wawrinka face off against No. 46 Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Wawrinka vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info

Stan WawrinkaEmil Ruusuvuori

288

World Rank

46

3-6

2022 Match Record

28-20

9-17

2022 Set Record

68-54

Nordea Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance

  • Wawrinka dropped his last match, 5-7, 4-6 versus Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on July 11, 2022.
  • Ruusuvuori is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Citi Open, to No. 115-ranked Mikael Ymer, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
  • In his nine matches so far this year across all court types, Wawrinka has played an average of 29.1 games (26.3 in three-set matches).
  • Wawrinka has won 75.4% of his service games so far this year, and 14.4% of his return games.
  • Through 48 matches so far this year, Ruusuvuori has played 24.9 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 26.3% of his return games and 77.2% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 28.9% of his return games and 79.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
