How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Emma Raducanu and Camila Giorgi will meet for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Camila Giorgi Emma Raducanu 29 World Rank 10 11-13 2022 Match Record 8-11 28-27 2022 Set Record 21-20 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Round of 64

Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance