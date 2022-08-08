How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Emma Raducanu and Camila Giorgi will meet for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Giorgi vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
|Camila Giorgi
|Emma Raducanu
29
World Rank
10
11-13
2022 Match Record
8-11
28-27
2022 Set Record
21-20
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- Giorgi most recently played on August 2, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 defeat by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
- Raducanu is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, to No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 1-6.
- Through 24 matches this year (across all court types), Giorgi has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them.
- Giorgi has won 33.7% of her return games this year, and 64.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.
- Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
- Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 57.6% of her service games.
