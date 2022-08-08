Skip to main content

How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Camila Giorgi at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto is the site where Emma Raducanu and Camila Giorgi will meet for their August 8 matchup, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giorgi vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Camila GiorgiEmma Raducanu

29

World Rank

10

11-13

2022 Match Record

8-11

28-27

2022 Set Record

21-20

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Camila Giorgi vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • Giorgi most recently played on August 2, 2022, a 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 defeat by No. 19-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.
  • Raducanu is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, to No. 60-ranked Liudmila Samsonova, 6-7, 1-6.
  • Through 24 matches this year (across all court types), Giorgi has played 22.2 games per match (22.2 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them.
  • Giorgi has won 33.7% of her return games this year, and 64.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Giorgi has won 67.5% of her service games and 23.4% of her return games.
  • Raducanu has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 19 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Raducanu has won 38.2% of her return games and 64.7% of her service games.
  • Raducanu has won 40.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 57.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Alexander Bublik at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sofia Kenin vs. Sloane Stephens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago