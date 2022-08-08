Skip to main content

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes Fabio Fognini squaring off against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on August 8.

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fognini vs. Rune Matchup Info

Fabio FogniniHolger Vitus Nodskov Rune

55

World Rank

28

15-17

2022 Match Record

23-21

35-38

2022 Set Record

58-48

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Fognini beat Kelsey Stevenson, 6-3, 6-1.
  • In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Rune was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 99-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.
  • Through 32 matches so far this year (across all court types), Fognini has played 23.8 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Fognini has won 24.6% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fognini has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.
  • Rune has played 44 matches this year (winning 51.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Rune has won 24.4% of his return games so far this year, and 78.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Rune has won 80% of his service games and 21.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

love-and-hip-hop-atlanta
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Fabio Fognini at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff12 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Storm Sanders at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Marcos Giron at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago