How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes Fabio Fognini squaring off against Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune on August 8.
How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fognini vs. Rune Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
55
World Rank
28
15-17
2022 Match Record
23-21
35-38
2022 Set Record
58-48
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Fognini beat Kelsey Stevenson, 6-3, 6-1.
- In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Rune was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 99-ranked Jeffrey John Wolf, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6.
- Through 32 matches so far this year (across all court types), Fognini has played 23.8 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 48.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Fognini has won 24.6% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fognini has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 21.1% on return.
- Rune has played 44 matches this year (winning 51.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.8 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Rune has won 24.4% of his return games so far this year, and 78.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Rune has won 80% of his service games and 21.3% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)