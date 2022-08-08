How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Frances Tiafoe and Benjamin Bonzi on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Tiafoe vs. Bonzi Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Benjamin Bonzi
27
World Rank
51
17-15
2022 Match Record
17-17
47-42
2022 Set Record
40-36
Truist Atlanta Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi Recent Performance
- Tiafoe is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 7-6, 6-7, 2-6.
- In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Bonzi was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 156-ranked Christopher Eubanks, 6-3, 3-6, 5-7.
- Tiafoe has played 32 matches this year across all court types, and 28.8 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Tiafoe has won 78.8% of his service games this year, and 21.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Tiafoe has won 18.4% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.
- Bonzi has played 22.7 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) in his 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Bonzi has won 22.1% of his return games so far this year, and 81.5% of his service games.
- Bonzi has won 23.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 78.8% of his service games.
