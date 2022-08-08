How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes Gael Monfils squaring off against Pedro Martinez on August 8.
How to watch Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Martinez Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Pedro Martinez
20
World Rank
52
12-6
2022 Match Record
18-18
30-12
2022 Set Record
42-45
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez Recent Performance
- Monfils most recently played on May 3, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic in the Round of 32 of the Mutua Madrid Open.
- Martinez most recently played on July 28, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 52-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open.
- Monfils has played 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) in his 18 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Monfils has won 84.0% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- Monfils has won 84.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 31.1% of his return games.
- Martinez has played 36 matches this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court surfaces (22.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Martinez has won 73.1% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Martinez has won 27.5% of his return games and 72.5% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)