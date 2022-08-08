How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexis Galarneau at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Alexis Galarneau and Grigor Dimitrov on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.
How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Galarneau vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info
|Alexis Galarneau
|Grigor Dimitrov
238
World Rank
19
N/A
2022 Match Record
18-13
N/A
2022 Set Record
41-33
N/A
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
N/A
Last Result
Round of 128
Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance
- Dimitrov came up short in his most recent match, 6-4, 1-6, 2-6 versus Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 4, 2022.
- Through 31 matches so far this year, Dimitrov has played 24.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 52.6% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 25.1% on return.
- Dimitrov has won 20.3% of his return games on hard courts, and 81.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)