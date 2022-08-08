How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Alexis Galarneau at the National Bank Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Alexis Galarneau and Grigor Dimitrov on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open at Stade IGA.

How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Galarneau vs. Dimitrov Matchup Info

Alexis Galarneau Grigor Dimitrov 238 World Rank 19 N/A 2022 Match Record 18-13 N/A 2022 Set Record 41-33 N/A Last Tournament Wimbledon N/A Last Result Round of 128

Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov Recent Performance