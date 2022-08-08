How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Fabio Fognini at the National Bank Open
On Monday, August 8, watch Tennis Channel to witness Fabio Fognini take on Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal, Canada.
How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Fognini vs. Rune Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
55
World Rank
28
17-17
2022 Match Record
23-21
39-39
2022 Set Record
58-48
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Recent Performance
- Fognini is coming off a 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 victory over No. 79-ranked Daniel Altmaier in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Rune was defeated in his last match, 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 5, 2022.
- Through 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Fognini has played 23.6 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 49.8% of them.
- Thus far this year, Fognini has won 24.6% of his return games and 72.8% of his service games.
- Fognini has won 75.3% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.1% of his return games.
- In his 44 matches this year, Rune has played an average of 23.8 games across all court surfaces (21.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Rune has won 78.1% of his service games and 24.4% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rune has won 80% of his games on serve, and 21.3% on return.
