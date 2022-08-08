How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Hugo Gaston square off against Jack Draper in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Gaston vs. Draper Matchup Info

Hugo Gaston Jack Draper 74 World Rank 81 13-18 2022 Match Record 11-7 28-43 2022 Set Record 25-16 Swiss Open Gstaad Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance