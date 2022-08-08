How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Hugo Gaston square off against Jack Draper in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gaston vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Hugo Gaston
|Jack Draper
74
World Rank
81
13-18
2022 Match Record
11-7
28-43
2022 Set Record
25-16
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Gaston beat Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 2-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Draper advanced over Quentin Halys 3-1 (retired) on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Gaston has played 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gaston has won 22.8% of his return games and 71.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Gaston has won 23.2% of his return games and 69.1% of his service games.
- Draper has played 18 matches so far this year (winning 54.5% of games across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Draper has won 80.3% of his service games and 25.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Draper has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 25.0% on return.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
