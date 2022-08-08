How to watch Jack Draper vs. Hugo Gaston at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Hugo Gaston take on Jack Draper in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gaston vs. Draper Matchup Info
|Hugo Gaston
|Jack Draper
74
World Rank
81
13-18
2022 Match Record
11-7
28-43
2022 Set Record
25-16
Swiss Open Gstaad
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Hugo Gaston vs. Jack Draper Recent Performance
- Gaston beat Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 2-1 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Draper advanced over Quentin Halys 3-1 (retired) on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- In his 31 matches this year across all court types, Gaston has played an average of 23.6 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gaston has won 22.8% of his return games and 71.4% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Gaston has won 69.1% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- Through 18 matches so far this year, Draper has played 23.4 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 54.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Draper has won 80.3% of his service games so far this year, and 25.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Draper has won 80% of his service games and 25% of his return games.
