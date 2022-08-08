Skip to main content

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Alexander Bublik at the National Bank Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 42 Alexander Bublik match up against No. 37 Jenson Brooksby in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bublik vs. Brooksby Matchup Info

Alexander BublikJenson Brooksby

42

World Rank

37

20-18

2022 Match Record

18-14

48-44

2022 Set Record

41-36

Hall of Fame Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Runner-Up

Last Result

Round of 64

Alexander Bublik vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance

  • Bublik most recently played on July 17, 2022, a 6-2, 3-6, 6-7 loss to No. 41-ranked Maxime Cressy in the finals of the Hall of Fame Open.
  • Brooksby dropped his last match, 4-6, 3-6 versus Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2022.
  • Bublik has played 38 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.0 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bublik has won 78.0% of his games on serve, and 22.1% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bublik has won 76.4% of his games on serve, and 19.3% on return.
  • Through 32 matches this year, Brooksby has played 22.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) and won 51.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Brooksby has won 75.5% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Brooksby has won 30.0% of his return games and 79.2% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
