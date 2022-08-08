How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the National Bank Open
Check out Tennis Channel to view Monday's bout between No. 25 Francisco Cerundolo and No. 24 Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Cerundolo vs. Khachanov Matchup Info
|Francisco Cerundolo
|Karen Khachanov
25
World Rank
24
26-16
2022 Match Record
26-18
54-43
2022 Set Record
62-51
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Francisco Cerundolo vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance
- Cerundolo was defeated in his last match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on July 23, 2022.
- In his last match, Khachanov lost 6-7, 6-7 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.
- In his 42 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Cerundolo has played an average of 23 games (22.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cerundolo has won 33.8% of his return games and 74% of his service games.
- Cerundolo has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.6% of his service games.
- Khachanov has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 51.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
- Khachanov has won 81.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.7% of his return games.
