How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the National Bank Open

Check out Tennis Channel to view Monday's bout between No. 25 Francisco Cerundolo and No. 24 Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open.

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Karen Khachanov at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cerundolo vs. Khachanov Matchup Info

Francisco CerundoloKaren Khachanov

25

World Rank

24

26-16

2022 Match Record

26-18

54-43

2022 Set Record

62-51

Hamburg European Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Francisco Cerundolo vs. Karen Khachanov Recent Performance

  • Cerundolo was defeated in his last match, 3-6, 6-7 versus Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Hamburg European Open on July 23, 2022.
  • In his last match, Khachanov lost 6-7, 6-7 against Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.
  • In his 42 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Cerundolo has played an average of 23 games (22.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Cerundolo has won 33.8% of his return games and 74% of his service games.
  • Cerundolo has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 80.6% of his service games.
  • Khachanov has played 44 matches so far this year (winning 51.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 25.9 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Khachanov has won 80.1% of his service games and 21.6% of his return games.
  • Khachanov has won 81.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
