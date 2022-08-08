Skip to main content

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova going toe to toe on August 8 at Aviva Centre. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info

Barbora KrejcikovaKarolina Pliskova

18

World Rank

15

14-10

2022 Match Record

10-12

33-22

2022 Set Record

25-31

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Krejcikova lost 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Nao Hibino in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
  • In her last tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Pliskova was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6.
  • Krejcikova has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
  • Krejcikova has won 37.9% of her return games this year, and 70.6% of her service games.
  • Krejcikova has won 71.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.5% of her return games.
  • In her 22 matches this year, Pliskova has played an average of 24.7 games across all court surfaces (24.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Pliskova has won 31.0% of her return games and 65.9% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Pliskova has won 58.5% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

