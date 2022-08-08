How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 includes Karolina Pliskova and Barbora Krejcikova going toe to toe on August 8 at Aviva Centre. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Krejcikova vs. Pliskova Matchup Info
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Karolina Pliskova
18
World Rank
15
14-10
2022 Match Record
10-12
33-22
2022 Set Record
25-31
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Karolina Pliskova Recent Performance
- In her last match, Krejcikova lost 6-3, 6-7, 3-6 against Nao Hibino in the Round of 16 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- In her last tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Pliskova was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 22-ranked Amanda Anisimova, 6-3, 5-7, 1-6.
- Krejcikova has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches).
- Krejcikova has won 37.9% of her return games this year, and 70.6% of her service games.
- Krejcikova has won 71.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.5% of her return games.
- In her 22 matches this year, Pliskova has played an average of 24.7 games across all court surfaces (24.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Pliskova has won 31.0% of her return games and 65.9% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Pliskova has won 58.5% of her service games and 30.8% of her return games.
