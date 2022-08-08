How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Storm Sanders at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
On Monday, August 8, tune in to Tennis Channel to witness Storm Sanders challenge Leylah Annie Fernandez in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Hard
Sanders vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
|Storm Sanders
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
279
World Rank
14
14-14
2022 Match Record
14-8
31-31
2022 Set Record
29-23
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance
- Sanders defeated No. 109-ranked Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Fernandez most recently played on May 31, 2022, a 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 59-ranked Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
- Through 28 matches so far this year (across all court types), Sanders has played 20.3 games per match (20.3 in three-set matches) and won 49.6% of them.
- Sanders has won 23.1% of her return games this year, and 53.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sanders has won 56.6% of her games on serve, and 18.5% on return.
- Fernandez has played 22 matches so far this year (winning 51.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Fernandez has won 72.3% of her service games this year, and 31.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Fernandez has won 77.3% of her service games and 26% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)