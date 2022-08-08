How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Molcan at the National Bank Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alex Molcan and Mackenzie McDonald.

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Molcan vs. McDonald Matchup Info

Alex Molcan Mackenzie McDonald 39 World Rank 48 23-17 2022 Match Record 17-21 55-46 2022 Set Record 48-51 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag Last Tournament Citi Open Round of 16 Last Result Round of 64

