How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Molcan at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alex Molcan and Mackenzie McDonald.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Molcan vs. McDonald Matchup Info
|Alex Molcan
|Mackenzie McDonald
39
World Rank
48
23-17
2022 Match Record
17-21
55-46
2022 Set Record
48-51
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Alex Molcan vs. Mackenzie McDonald Recent Performance
- Molcan most recently played on July 27, 2022, a 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 86-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
- McDonald last played on August 2, 2022, a 6-1, 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
- Molcan has played 40 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Molcan has won 76.2% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
- On hard courts, Molcan has won 72.3% of his service games and 22% of his return games.
- In his 38 matches so far this year, McDonald has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (23.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McDonald has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
- McDonald has won 71.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.5% of his return games.
