How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Alex Molcan at the National Bank Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Alex Molcan and Mackenzie McDonald.

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Molcan vs. McDonald Matchup Info

Alex MolcanMackenzie McDonald

39

World Rank

48

23-17

2022 Match Record

17-21

55-46

2022 Set Record

48-51

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Alex Molcan vs. Mackenzie McDonald Recent Performance

  • Molcan most recently played on July 27, 2022, a 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 86-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena in the Round of 16 of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag.
  • McDonald last played on August 2, 2022, a 6-1, 4-6, 4-6 loss to No. 46-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
  • Molcan has played 40 matches this year (across all court types), and 25.2 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Molcan has won 76.2% of his games on serve, and 26.3% on return.
  • On hard courts, Molcan has won 72.3% of his service games and 22% of his return games.
  • In his 38 matches so far this year, McDonald has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McDonald has won 73.5% of his games on serve, and 25.6% on return.
  • McDonald has won 71.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 28.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Tennis

