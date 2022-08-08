How to watch Madison Keys vs. Asia Muhammad at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Don't miss No. 182 Asia Muhammad match up against No. 27 Madison Keys in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Muhammad vs. Keys Matchup Info
|Asia Muhammad
|Madison Keys
182
World Rank
27
5-8
2022 Match Record
20-12
11-17
2022 Set Record
46-28
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 16
Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys Recent Performance
- Muhammad beat No. 86-ranked Donna Vekic 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- In her previous tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Keys was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 5-ranked Ons Jabeur, 5-7, 1-6.
- Muhammad has played 13 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.7 games per match (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Muhammad has won 58.3% of her service games this year, and 24.3% of her return games.
- Keys has played 32 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Keys has won 75.7% of her service games this year, and 31.9% of her return games.
- Keys has won 78% of her service games on hard courts, and 32.4% of her return games.
