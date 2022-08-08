How to watch Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open
The August 8 matchup between Marcos Giron and Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info
|Marcos Giron
|Roberto Bautista Agut
53
World Rank
18
12-23
2022 Match Record
22-11
31-56
2022 Set Record
48-26
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance
- Giron beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Bautista Agut won his last match, 6-2, 6-2 over Filip Misolic in the finals of the Generali Open on July 30, 2022.
- Giron has played 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Giron has won 77.2% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
- Giron has won 17.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.4% of his service games.
- Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year (winning 57.0% of games across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bautista Agut has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
- Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
