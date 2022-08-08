Skip to main content

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 8 matchup between Marcos Giron and Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open can be watched on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giron vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info

Marcos GironRoberto Bautista Agut

53

World Rank

18

12-23

2022 Match Record

22-11

31-56

2022 Set Record

48-26

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Winner

Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance

  • Giron beat Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Bautista Agut won his last match, 6-2, 6-2 over Filip Misolic in the finals of the Generali Open on July 30, 2022.
  • Giron has played 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Giron has won 77.2% of his service games and 16.7% of his return games.
  • Giron has won 17.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 75.4% of his service games.
  • Bautista Agut has played 33 matches this year (winning 57.0% of games across all court types), and 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bautista Agut has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 32.3% on return.
  • Bautista Agut has won 32.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 77.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
