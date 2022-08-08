Skip to main content

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Elena Rybakina and Marie Bouzkova.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaMarie Bouzkova

23

World Rank

46

26-15

2022 Match Record

33-11

56-30

2022 Set Record

71-27

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round of 32

Last Result

Winner

Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance

  • Rybakina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-1, 2-6, 0-6.
  • Bouzkova is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 101-ranked Tatjana Maria in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • In her 41 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Rybakina has played an average of 20.6 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.6% of her games on serve, and 32% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rybakina has won 80% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
  • Bouzkova has played 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches) in her 44 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bouzkova has won 74.1% of her games on serve, and 45.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Southeast Region: Harris County (GA) vs South Riding (VA): Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Canada Masters, Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Donna Vekic vs. Simona Halep at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alexis Galarneau vs. Grigor Dimitrov at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago