How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Elena Rybakina at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Elena Rybakina and Marie Bouzkova.
How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Marie Bouzkova
23
World Rank
46
26-15
2022 Match Record
33-11
56-30
2022 Set Record
71-27
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Round of 32
Last Result
Winner
Elena Rybakina vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- Rybakina is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, at the hands of No. 12-ranked Daria Kasatkina, 6-1, 2-6, 0-6.
- Bouzkova is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 win over No. 101-ranked Tatjana Maria in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- In her 41 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Rybakina has played an average of 20.6 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Rybakina has won 77.6% of her games on serve, and 32% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Rybakina has won 80% of her games on serve, and 29.6% on return.
- Bouzkova has played 21 games per match (21 in three-set matches) in her 44 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bouzkova has won 73.3% of her games on serve, and 42.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bouzkova has won 74.1% of her games on serve, and 45.6% on return.
