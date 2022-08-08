Skip to main content

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the destination where Borna Coric and Marin Cilic will come together for their August 8 match, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Coric Matchup Info

Marin CilicBorna Coric

16

World Rank

150

21-13

2022 Match Record

4-7

59-37

2022 Set Record

14-15

cinch Championships

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Semifinal

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Cilic came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Filip Krajinovic in the semifinals of the cinch Championships.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Coric was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 48-ranked Alex Molcan, 6-7, 0-2.
  • Through 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Cilic has played 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
  • Cilic has won 23.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
  • Cilic has won 86.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
  • Coric has played 11 matches so far this year (winning 46.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
  • Coric has won 76.1% of his service games this year, and 18.1% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Coric has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Alexander Bublik at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sofia Kenin vs. Sloane Stephens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago