How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open
The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open in Montréal is the destination where Borna Coric and Marin Cilic will come together for their August 8 match, which can be watched on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Borna Coric
16
World Rank
150
21-13
2022 Match Record
4-7
59-37
2022 Set Record
14-15
cinch Championships
Last Tournament
Hamburg European Open
Semifinal
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Marin Cilic vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Cilic came up short 3-6, 3-6 versus Filip Krajinovic in the semifinals of the cinch Championships.
- In his most recent tournament, the Hamburg European Open, Coric was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 48-ranked Alex Molcan, 6-7, 0-2.
- Through 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Cilic has played 27.0 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches) and won 54.8% of them.
- Cilic has won 23.9% of his return games this year, and 85.5% of his service games.
- Cilic has won 86.6% of his service games on hard courts, and 19.7% of his return games.
- Coric has played 11 matches so far this year (winning 46.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.0 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Coric has won 76.1% of his service games this year, and 18.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 72.5% of his service games and 22.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)