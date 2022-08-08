How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which features Pablo Carreno Busta matching up with Matteo Berrettini.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Berrettini Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Matteo Berrettini
23
World Rank
14
18-16
2022 Match Record
20-5
46-40
2022 Set Record
49-22
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Swiss Open Gstaad
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Matteo Berrettini Recent Performance
- Carreno Busta is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Hamburg European Open, to No. 48-ranked Alex Molcan, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7.
- Berrettini most recently played on July 24, 2022, a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud in the finals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.
- Carreno Busta has played 34 matches this year (across all court types), and 26.6 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- Carreno Busta has won 25.4% of his return games so far this year, and 78.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 24.2% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.
- Through 25 matches so far this year, Berrettini has played 28.6 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Berrettini has won 89.0% of his games on serve, and 20.2% on return.
- On hard courts, Berrettini has won 17.9% of his return games and 88.1% of his service games.
