How to watch Maxime Cressy vs. Aslan Karatsev at the National Bank Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to watch Aslan Karatsev take on Maxime Cressy in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.
How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Maxime Cressy at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Cressy Matchup Info
|Aslan Karatsev
|Maxime Cressy
36
World Rank
32
14-20
2022 Match Record
28-19
41-51
2022 Set Record
72-54
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Aslan Karatsev vs. Maxime Cressy Recent Performance
- Karatsev is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, to No. 115-ranked Mikael Ymer, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.
- In his previous tournament, the Citi Open, Cressy was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 8-ranked Andrey Rublev, 4-6, 6-7.
- Karatsev has played 34 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Karatsev has won 74.9% of his service games and 23.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Karatsev has won 78.1% of his games on serve, and 23.9% on return.
- In his 47 matches so far this year, Cressy has played an average of 28.0 games across all court types (24.9 in three-set matches).
- Cressy has won 86.2% of his service games so far this year, and 16.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Cressy has won 88.0% of his games on serve, and 17.1% on return.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)