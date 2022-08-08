How to watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp at the National Bank Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 8 to see the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Miomir Kecmanovic and Botic Van de Zandschulp.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kecmanovic vs. Van de Zandschulp Matchup Info
|Miomir Kecmanovic
|Botic Van de Zandschulp
38
World Rank
26
29-15
2022 Match Record
25-19
72-42
2022 Set Record
58-48
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Botic Van de Zandschulp Recent Performance
- Kecmanovic was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 1-6 against Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the Mifel Open on August 5, 2022.
- Van de Zandschulp was defeated in his most recent match, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 versus Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 4, 2022.
- Kecmanovic has played 44 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.6 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kecmanovic has won 80.1% of his service games and 28.2% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 22.5% of his return games and 86.8% of his service games.
- In his 44 matches this year, Van de Zandschulp has played an average of 25.0 games across all court types (23.6 in three-set matches).
- Van de Zandschulp has won 77.2% of his service games this year, and 27.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Van de Zandschulp has won 26.3% of his return games and 78.8% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
