How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs. Sebastian Baez at the National Bank Open

Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Monday's matchup between Nick Kyrgios and Sebastian Baez in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Baez vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Sebastian BaezNick Kyrgios

31

World Rank

63

33-21

2022 Match Record

24-8

79-63

2022 Set Record

50-25

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Round of 32

Last Result

Runner-Up

Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance

  • Baez is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 54-ranked Sebastian Korda, 1-6, 4-6.
  • Kyrgios won his most recent match, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open on August 5, 2022.
  • Baez has played 54 matches so far this year across all court types, and 25.5 games per match (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • Baez has won 74.2% of his service games so far this year, and 28.2% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Baez has won 69.7% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
  • In his 32 matches so far this year, Kyrgios has played an average of 24.4 games across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kyrgios has won 90.9% of his service games this year, and 19.6% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kyrgios has won 89.1% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
