How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Fire up Tennis Channel on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Nuria Parrizas Diaz matching up with Serena Williams.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Parrizas Diaz vs. Williams Matchup Info
Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance
- Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 3-6 versus Cristina Bucsa.
- Williams most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 defeat by No. 115-ranked Harmony Tan in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Parrizas Diaz has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Parrizas Diaz has won 34.3% of her return games this year, and 60.7% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Parrizas Diaz has won 57.6% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
- In her one match this year, Williams has played an average of 32.0 games across all court surfaces (32.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Williams has won 64.7% of her service games and 40.0% of her return games.
