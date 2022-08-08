Skip to main content

How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Fire up Tennis Channel on Monday to watch the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, which features Nuria Parrizas Diaz matching up with Serena Williams.

How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Parrizas Diaz vs. Williams Matchup Info

Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance

  • Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 4-6, 3-6 versus Cristina Bucsa.
  • Williams most recently played on June 28, 2022, a 5-7, 6-1, 6-7 defeat by No. 115-ranked Harmony Tan in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Parrizas Diaz has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • Parrizas Diaz has won 34.3% of her return games this year, and 60.7% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Parrizas Diaz has won 57.6% of her games on serve, and 41.0% on return.
  • In her one match this year, Williams has played an average of 32.0 games across all court surfaces (32.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Williams has won 64.7% of her service games and 40.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
12:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean vs. Hermosillo: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs9 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Asia Muhammad vs. Madison Keys at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Asia Muhammad at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff43 minutes ago
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Mid-Atlantic Regional: Washington DC vs. Maryland: Live Stream Little League Baseball, TV Channel

By Alex Barth55 minutes ago
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Southwest Regional: Texas West vs. Oklahoma: Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Janesville vs. Prince George: Stream Cal Ripken Major/70 World Series Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
fc metz
Soccer

How to Watch SM Caen vs FC Metz: Live Stream Ligue 2, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
little-league-world-series
Baseball

How to Watch Metro Regional: New York vs. Connecticut: Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago