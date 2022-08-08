How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Matteo Berrettini at the National Bank Open
Don't miss No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta match up against No. 14 Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Berrettini Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Matteo Berrettini
23
World Rank
14
18-16
2022 Match Record
20-5
46-40
2022 Set Record
49-22
Hamburg European Open
Last Tournament
Swiss Open Gstaad
Round of 16
Last Result
Runner-Up
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Matteo Berrettini Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Carreno Busta lost 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 against Alex Molcan in the Round of 16 of the Hamburg European Open.
- In his last tournament, the Swiss Open Gstaad, Berrettini was eliminated in the finals by No. 5-ranked Casper Ruud, 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.
- Carreno Busta has played 34 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.6 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- Carreno Busta has won 25.4% of his return games so far this year, and 78.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 82.2% of his service games and 24.2% of his return games.
- Berrettini has played 25 matches so far this year, and 28.6 games per match across all court types (24.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Berrettini has won 20.2% of his return games and 89% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Berrettini has won 88.1% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.
