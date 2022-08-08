Skip to main content

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Gael Monfils and Pedro Martinez go toe to toe in Monday's Round of 64 at the National Bank Open on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:
  • Court Surface: Hard

Monfils vs. Martinez Matchup Info

Gael MonfilsPedro Martinez

20

World Rank

52

12-6

2022 Match Record

18-18

30-12

2022 Set Record

42-45

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Generali Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez Recent Performance

  • In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Monfils was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 2-6.
  • Martinez last played on July 28, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 52-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open.
  • Through 18 matches so far this year (across all court types), Monfils has played 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
  • Monfils has won 30.6% of his return games so far this year, and 84.0% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
  • Martinez has played 24.9 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Martinez has won 25.6% of his return games so far this year, and 73.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Martinez has won 72.5% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
