How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open
Watch Gael Monfils and Pedro Martinez go toe to toe in Monday's Round of 64 at the National Bank Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Monfils vs. Martinez Matchup Info
|Gael Monfils
|Pedro Martinez
20
World Rank
52
12-6
2022 Match Record
18-18
30-12
2022 Set Record
42-45
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Gael Monfils vs. Pedro Martinez Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Mutua Madrid Open, Monfils was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 3-6, 2-6.
- Martinez last played on July 28, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 52-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the quarterfinals of the Generali Open.
- Through 18 matches so far this year (across all court types), Monfils has played 22.0 games per match (18.5 in three-set matches) and won 57.6% of them.
- Monfils has won 30.6% of his return games so far this year, and 84.0% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Monfils has won 84.2% of his games on serve, and 31.1% on return.
- Martinez has played 24.9 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Martinez has won 25.6% of his return games so far this year, and 73.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Martinez has won 72.5% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.
