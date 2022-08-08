How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Rebecca Marino at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
To watch Monday's matchup between No. 51 Qinwen Zheng and No. 111 Rebecca Marino in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Marino vs. Zheng Matchup Info
|Rebecca Marino
|Qinwen Zheng
111
World Rank
51
17-10
2022 Match Record
17-13
39-25
2022 Set Record
38-32
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Result
Round of 32
Rebecca Marino vs. Qinwen Zheng Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Marino lost 1-6, 5-7 versus Daria Saville in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Zheng came up short in her most recent match, 4-6, 6-3, 1-6 against Naomi Osaka in the Round of 32 of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 2, 2022.
- Marino has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Marino has won 68.5% of her service games this year, and 30.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Marino has won 70.2% of her service games and 18.5% of her return games.
- Zheng has played 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches) in her 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Zheng has won 71.5% of her games on serve, and 29.5% on return.
- On hard courts, Zheng has won 69.4% of her service games and 27.8% of her return games.
