How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Marcos Giron at the National Bank Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Marcos Giron compete against Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on Monday.
How to watch Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron vs. Bautista Agut Matchup Info
|Marcos Giron
|Roberto Bautista Agut
53
World Rank
18
12-23
2022 Match Record
22-11
31-56
2022 Set Record
48-26
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Generali Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Winner
Marcos Giron vs. Roberto Bautista Agut Recent Performance
- Giron defeated No. 83-ranked Alexei Popyrin 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- Bautista Agut won his last match, 6-2, 6-2 over Filip Misolic in the finals of the Generali Open on July 30, 2022.
- Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Giron has played 25.5 games per match (25.5 in three-set matches) and won 45.6% of them.
- Giron has won 77.2% of his service games so far this year, and 16.7% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Giron has won 75.4% of his service games and 17.9% of his return games.
- Bautista Agut has played 22.2 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Bautista Agut has won 32.3% of his return games and 80.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 77.8% of his games on serve, and 32.6% on return.
