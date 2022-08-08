How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is where you can tune in to Monday's match between Sebastian Baez and Sebastian Baez in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

Tournament: National Bank Open

National Bank Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 8

Monday, August 8 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Baez vs. Kyrgios Matchup Info

Sebastian Baez Nick Kyrgios 31 World Rank 63 33-21 2022 Match Record 24-8 79-63 2022 Set Record 50-25 Citi Open Last Tournament Wimbledon Round of 32 Last Result Runner-Up

Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios Recent Performance