How to watch Serena Williams vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Monday's Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 slots Nuria Parrizas Diaz against Serena Williams at Aviva Centre. The match airs on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Parrizas Diaz vs. Williams Matchup Info
Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Serena Williams Recent Performance
- Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 4-6, 3-6 against Cristina Bucsa.
- In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Williams was defeated in the Round of 128 by No. 115-ranked Harmony Tan, 5-7, 6-1, 6-7.
- Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 37 matches this year (across all court types).
- Parrizas Diaz has won 34.3% of her return games this year, and 60.7% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Parrizas Diaz has won 57.6% of her service games and 41% of her return games.
- Williams has played one match this year (winning 53.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 32 games per match (32 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Williams has won 64.7% of her service games and 40% of her return games.
