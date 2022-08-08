Skip to main content

How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 8, watch Tennis Channel to see Veronika Kudermetova match up against Shelby Rogers in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudermetova vs. Rogers Matchup Info

Veronika KudermetovaShelby Rogers

19

World Rank

45

28-13

2022 Match Record

12-14

45-35

2022 Set Record

31-33

Bett1open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 128

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance

  • In her most recent tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Kudermetova was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 45-ranked Rogers, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Rogers won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 over Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 6, 2022.
  • In her 41 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.7 games (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.
  • Through 26 matches this year, Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
  • Rogers has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 28.6% of her return games.
  • Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Martinez vs. Gael Monfils at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jenson Brooksby vs. Alexander Bublik at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Diego Schwartzman at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sofia Kenin vs. Sloane Stephens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Matteo Berrettini vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Carol Zhao vs. Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff5 minutes ago