How to watch Shelby Rogers vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
On Monday, August 8, watch Tennis Channel to see Veronika Kudermetova match up against Shelby Rogers in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 in Toronto, Canada.
How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Kudermetova vs. Rogers Matchup Info
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Shelby Rogers
19
World Rank
45
28-13
2022 Match Record
12-14
45-35
2022 Set Record
31-33
Bett1open
Last Tournament
Wimbledon
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 128
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Kudermetova was eliminated in the semifinals by No. 45-ranked Rogers, 3-6, 4-6.
- Rogers won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 over Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 6, 2022.
- In her 41 matches this year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 19.7 games (19.7 in three-set matches).
- Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 29.3% of her return games and 74.9% of her service games.
- Through 26 matches this year, Rogers has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
- Rogers has won 68.3% of her service games so far this year, and 28.6% of her return games.
- Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)