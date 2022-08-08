How to watch Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Monday's matchup between Simona Halep and Donna Vekic in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Halep vs. Vekic Matchup Info
|Simona Halep
|Donna Vekic
16
World Rank
86
32-11
2022 Match Record
13-8
68-22
2022 Set Record
28-19
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Simona Halep vs. Donna Vekic Recent Performance
- Halep was defeated in her last match, 5-7, 0-2 versus Anna Kalinskaya in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open on August 3, 2022.
- Vekic remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 versus Asia Muhammad.
- Halep has played 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches) in her 43 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her service games and 47.3% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 48.1% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games.
- Through 21 matches so far this year, Vekic has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) and won 53.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Vekic has won 67.7% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.
- Vekic has won 67.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.6% of her return games.
