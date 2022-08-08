How to watch Sofia Kenin vs. Sloane Stephens at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Sloane Stephens and Sofia Kenin are scheduled to square off in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 8, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Sofia Kenin at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens vs. Kenin Matchup Info
|Sloane Stephens
|Sofia Kenin
57
World Rank
416
10-11
2022 Match Record
2-7
23-26
2022 Set Record
5-15
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Sloane Stephens vs. Sofia Kenin Recent Performance
- In her last match, Stephens lost 1-6, 4-6 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open.
- Kenin lost her last match, 6-7, 1-6 against Maria Camila Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the Citi Open on August 2, 2022.
- Stephens has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) in her 21 matches this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Stephens has won 36% of her return games and 61.8% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Stephens has won 37.4% of her return games and 60.6% of her service games.
- Through nine matches this year, Kenin has played 22.4 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 41.1% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Kenin has won 23.8% of her return games and 58.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kenin has won 58.4% of her games on serve, and 23.8% on return.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
