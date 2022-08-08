How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the National Bank Open
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Monday's matchup between Stan Wawrinka and Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Wawrinka vs. Ruusuvuori Matchup Info
|Stan Wawrinka
|Emil Ruusuvuori
288
World Rank
46
3-6
2022 Match Record
28-20
9-17
2022 Set Record
68-54
Nordea Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Stan Wawrinka vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Wawrinka lost 5-7, 4-6 versus Pablo Carreno Busta in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.
- In his most recent tournament, the Citi Open, Ruusuvuori was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 115-ranked Mikael Ymer, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6.
- Wawrinka has played nine matches so far this year across all court types, and 29.1 games per match (26.3 in three-set matches).
- Wawrinka has won 75.4% of his service games so far this year, and 14.4% of his return games.
- Ruusuvuori has played 48 matches this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court types (23.3 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Ruusuvuori has won 77.2% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Ruusuvuori has won 28.9% of his return games and 79.7% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)