Skip to main content

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Storm Sanders and Leylah Annie Fernandez on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sanders vs. Fernandez Matchup Info

Storm SandersLeylah Annie Fernandez

279

World Rank

14

14-14

2022 Match Record

14-8

31-31

2022 Set Record

29-23

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

French Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance

  • Sanders beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Fernandez dropped her most recent match, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals of the French Open on May 31, 2022.
  • In her 28 matches so far this year across all court types, Sanders has played an average of 20.3 games (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Sanders has won 23.1% of her return games this year, and 53.4% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Sanders has won 56.6% of her service games and 18.5% of her return games.
  • Fernandez has played 22 matches this year (winning 51.9% of games across all court types), and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
  • Fernandez has won 31.3% of her return games so far this year, and 72.3% of her service games.
  • Fernandez has won 77.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 26.0% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

love-and-hip-hop-atlanta
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Fabio Fognini at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff13 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Storm Sanders at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 2, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) celebrates his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners with teammates in the dugout during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Mariners: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Marcos Giron at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago