How to watch Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Storm Sanders and Leylah Annie Fernandez on Monday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 at Aviva Centre.
- Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Sanders vs. Fernandez Matchup Info
|Storm Sanders
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
279
World Rank
14
14-14
2022 Match Record
14-8
31-31
2022 Set Record
29-23
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Storm Sanders vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez Recent Performance
- Sanders beat Lauren Davis 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Fernandez dropped her most recent match, 2-6, 7-6, 3-6 against Martina Trevisan in the quarterfinals of the French Open on May 31, 2022.
- In her 28 matches so far this year across all court types, Sanders has played an average of 20.3 games (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Sanders has won 23.1% of her return games this year, and 53.4% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Sanders has won 56.6% of her service games and 18.5% of her return games.
- Fernandez has played 22 matches this year (winning 51.9% of games across all court types), and 23.5 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Fernandez has won 31.3% of her return games so far this year, and 72.3% of her service games.
- Fernandez has won 77.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 26.0% of her return games.
