How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open
Watch Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz square off in Monday's Round of 64 at the National Bank Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Murray vs. Fritz Matchup Info
|Andy Murray
|Taylor Fritz
50
World Rank
13
19-13
2022 Match Record
27-11
42-35
2022 Set Record
73-35
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Andy Murray vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Murray lost 6-7, 6-4, 1-6 versus Mikael Ymer in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
- In his last match, scheduled for August 4, 2022, Fritz was eliminated via walkover against Daniel Evans at the Citi Open.
- Murray has played 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Murray has won 80.3% of his service games and 24.4% of his return games.
- Murray has won 75.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of his return games.
- In his 38 matches so far this year, Fritz has played an average of 28.8 games across all court surfaces (25.4 in three-set matches).
- Fritz has won 27.4% of his return games this year, and 81.8% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.9% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.
