How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Andy Murray at the National Bank Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz square off in Monday's Round of 64 at the National Bank Open on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Andy Murray vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Murray vs. Fritz Matchup Info

Andy MurrayTaylor Fritz

50

World Rank

13

19-13

2022 Match Record

27-11

42-35

2022 Set Record

73-35

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Andy Murray vs. Taylor Fritz Recent Performance

  • In his most recent match, Murray lost 6-7, 6-4, 1-6 versus Mikael Ymer in the Round of 64 of the Citi Open.
  • In his last match, scheduled for August 4, 2022, Fritz was eliminated via walkover against Daniel Evans at the Citi Open.
  • Murray has played 32 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.8 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Murray has won 80.3% of his service games and 24.4% of his return games.
  • Murray has won 75.9% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.9% of his return games.
  • In his 38 matches so far this year, Fritz has played an average of 28.8 games across all court surfaces (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • Fritz has won 27.4% of his return games this year, and 81.8% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.9% of his service games and 26.3% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
