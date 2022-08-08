How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Vasek Pospisil at the National Bank Open
The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open includes Tommy Paul and Vasek Pospisil going head to head on August 8 at Stade IGA. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Vasek Pospisil vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open
- Tournament: National Bank Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 8
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Pospisil vs. Paul Matchup Info
|Vasek Pospisil
|Tommy Paul
141
World Rank
34
5-4
2022 Match Record
24-19
10-10
2022 Set Record
55-49
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Vasek Pospisil vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance
- Pospisil is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon, to No. 184-ranked Dalibor Svrcina, 4-6, 4-6.
- Paul is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 3-6, 4-6.
- Pospisil has played nine matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pospisil has won 87.7% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.
- On hard courts, Pospisil has won 25.5% of his return games and 92.7% of his service games.
- In his 43 matches this year, Paul has played an average of 24.9 games across all court surfaces (23.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Paul has won 25.0% of his return games and 77.3% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Paul has won 26.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.
How To Watch
August
8
2022
Canada - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)