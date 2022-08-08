Skip to main content

How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Vasek Pospisil at the National Bank Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the National Bank Open includes Tommy Paul and Vasek Pospisil going head to head on August 8 at Stade IGA. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Vasek Pospisil vs. Tommy Paul at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Pospisil vs. Paul Matchup Info

Vasek PospisilTommy Paul

141

World Rank

34

5-4

2022 Match Record

24-19

10-10

2022 Set Record

55-49

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 32

Vasek Pospisil vs. Tommy Paul Recent Performance

  • Pospisil is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon, to No. 184-ranked Dalibor Svrcina, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Paul is coming off a defeat in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 63-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Pospisil has played nine matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match (23.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pospisil has won 87.7% of his games on serve, and 24.6% on return.
  • On hard courts, Pospisil has won 25.5% of his return games and 92.7% of his service games.
  • In his 43 matches this year, Paul has played an average of 24.9 games across all court surfaces (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Paul has won 25.0% of his return games and 77.3% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Paul has won 26.5% of his return games and 78.3% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
