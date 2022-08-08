Skip to main content

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Jil Teichmann at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Jil Teichmann and Venus Williams are scheduled to square off on Monday, August 8 in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Venus Williams at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Teichmann vs. Williams Matchup Info

Jil Teichmann vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance

  • In her most recent tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Teichmann was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 238-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik, 6-3, 3-6, 0-6.
  • In her previous tournament, the Citi Open, Williams was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 111-ranked Rebecca Marino, 6-4, 1-6, 4-6.
  • Teichmann has played 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Teichmann has won 37.1% of her return games this year, and 65.5% of her service games.
  • Teichmann has won 66.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 31.9% of her return games.
  • Williams has played one match this year (winning 40.7% of games across all court surfaces), and 27.0 games per match (27.0 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Williams has won 69.2% of her games on serve, and 14.3% on return.
  • Williams has won 69.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 14.3% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
