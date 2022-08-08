Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

The Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 features Shelby Rogers and Veronika Kudermetova going toe to toe on August 8 at Aviva Centre. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 8
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kudermetova vs. Rogers Matchup Info

Veronika KudermetovaShelby Rogers

19

World Rank

45

28-13

2022 Match Record

12-14

45-35

2022 Set Record

31-33

Bett1open

Last Tournament

Wimbledon

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 128

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Shelby Rogers Recent Performance

  • In her last tournament, the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, Kudermetova was defeated in the semifinals by No. 45-ranked Rogers, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Rogers won her most recent match, 6-3, 6-4 over Kudermetova in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic on August 6, 2022.
  • Kudermetova has played 41 matches so far this year across all court types, and 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 72.7% of her service games so far this year, and 31.8% of her return games.
  • Kudermetova has won 74.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 29.3% of her return games.
  • Rogers has played 26 matches this year (winning 48.2% of games across all court types), and 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches).
  • Rogers has won 28.6% of her return games this year, and 68.3% of her service games.
  • Rogers has won 27.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
8
2022

Canada - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

